Coronavirus Updates: Newborns rarely catch COVID at hospital, study finds

Researchers studied newborns who tested positive within a month of being born.
Sixty-six newborns out of 10,000 births contracted the coronavirus.
Of those who did, 28 had severe infections.
88% of babies were out of the hospital by the end of the study.
Researchers say this evidence supports allowing mothers with COVID-19 to spend time with their newborns.
The study was published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.
What to know about coronavirus:
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC Private school goes full remote after 15% of students directed to quarantine
More than 15 percent of Ethical Culture Fieldston's Upper School community is now quarantine, the school said in an email on Monday. Upper School students will begin remote learning on Monday 11/9 and will continue through Friday 11/20.
The school says they are disenfecting the Upper School and will prioritize spaces used by middle school students.
Does the temperature impact the spread of the COVID-19 outside?
The World Health Organization says the virus can be transmitted in any kind of weather and that there is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill it.
The U.N. health agency says the virus is mainly spread between people. Rain and snow might dilute any traces of the virus on benches or other outside objects, but transmission from surfaces is not believed to be a major contributor to the pandemic.
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday cleared the experimental drug from Eli Lilly for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization.
Tests of it are continuing, but the drug does not seem to help patients with more serious illness. It is similar to a treatment President Donald Trump received after contracting the virus last month. The government previously reached an agreement to buy and supply much of the early production of the drug.
Disney announces new furloughs for Disneyland employees
As Disneyland remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Disney on Monday announced new furloughs for executive, salaried and hourly employees of the resort in Anaheim.
It wasn't immediately clear how many Disneyland employees would be affected by the furloughs, but they will be able to maintain their health and insurance benefits, have access to paid time off and to state unemployment benefits, according to a letter from Disneyland President Ken Potrock. The furloughs do not apply to Walt Disney World or any other Disney corporate entities. Those affected were starting to be notified on Monday.
Companies seeing surge in rental tents amid pandemic
Party rental companies on Long Island are receiving a record amount of inquiries this fall from people looking to rent tents for Thanksgiving.
'Superspreader' wedding leads to COVID spread
Governor Andrew Cuomo has suspended the liquor license of a Long Island country club after the venue hosted a wedding which resulted in 34 COVID-19 infections, 159 people in quarantine and the closure of several schools.
Port Chester grapples with life in the COVID yellow zone
The Village of Port Chester is now in a yellow zone due to an increase of coronavirus cases, meaning that all schools are now operating on remote learning beginning Monday. Elementary schools will operate on the current a.m. and p.m. schedule, but everyone will be online. The middle school and high school will operate on their full remote schedules. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the designation on Friday, and new restrictions are in place until further notice.
Brooklyn red zone eliminated
With Brooklyn's hot spot showing progress, Gov. Cuomo announced the elimination of its red zone, which now becomes an orange zone.
"Brooklyn was quite a fuss when we made it a red zone," he said. "People didn't like the restrictions, but it worked."
Ben Carson tests positive
United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning after experiencing symptoms that prompted him to receive a test. His Deputy Chief of Staff, Coalter Baker provided ABC News the following statement: "Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery." Carson received his test this morning at Walter Reed. It was a short stay and he is no longer at the hospital. Carson was also at the White House for the election night party, an event also attended by White House Chief of staff Mark Meadows who also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Biden builds Coronavirus Task Force
President Elect Joe Biden, who was officially projected Saturday as the election winner to become the 46th president, is taking steps to build a government despite questions about whether Trump will offer the traditional assistance. He is focusing first on the virus, which has already killed nearly 240,000 Americans. Biden will announce details on Monday of a task force that will create a blueprint to attempt to bring the pandemic under control that he plans to begin implementing after assuming the presidency on Jan. 20. Biden has already named a former surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and an ex-Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler, as co-chairs.
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. Monday's announcement doesn't mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries. Pfizer Inc. did not provide any more details about those cases, and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends.
Stocks soar on vaccine news
Stock markets rocketed higher Monday after Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective and investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of U.S. presidential limbo ended with Democrat Joe Biden declared the president-elect. Markets were already sharply higher on the U.S. election result when Pfizer said that data shows vaccine shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. Any economic recovery depends on checking the pandemic, and investors pounced upon the news. Pfizer's data is only preliminary and does not mean a vaccine is imminent. Getting the vaccine to billions of people will be a massive undertaking, even if it is approved.
NJ to implement new restrictions
Gov. Phil Murphy will announce Monday that restaurants must close by 10 p.m., seating will be banned at indoor bars, and establishments will be prohibited from serving food and alcohol between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Casinos in Atlantic City will also not be permitted to serve food or alcohol during those overnight hours. Indoor bar seating had up to this point had been covered under the state's indoor dining regulations, but it will now be prohibited. The new restrictions, which will take effect Thursday, will not affect outdoor dining. Restaurants will be able to continue building out their outdoor dining, including setting up outdoor igloos.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
