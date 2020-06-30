reopen ny

New New York travel restrictions take effect, NJ and CT stick with advisory

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New travel restrictions took effect in New York Wednesday that allow visitors from out of state to test out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Travelers from states that are contiguous with New York -- including New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts -- will continue to be exempt even if they meet the criteria of the previous Tri-State Travel Advisory.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont have said their state will continue to follow those guidelines, which apply to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

In New York, covered travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form.

Essential workers will continue to be exempt as well.

For any traveler to New York State from out of state, exempting the contiguous states, the new guidelines for travelers to test-out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine are as follows:
--Travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure from that state
--The traveler must, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days
--On day four of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID test
--If both tests comes back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine early upon receipt of the second negative diagnostic test

If a test comes back positive, the state will issue isolation orders and initiate contact tracing. The local health department must make contact with the state the traveler came from to ensure contact tracing proceeds there as well.

All travelers must continue to fill out our traveler form upon arrival into New York State to contribute to New York State's contact tracing program.

California was added to the last Tri-State Travel Advisory issued on October 27, while no states or territories were removed.

There are currently 45 states and territories that meet the criteria for the Tri-State Travel Advisory, though only 41 are on the quarantine list, including:
--Alabama
--Alaska
--Arizona
--Arkansas
--California
--Colorado
--Delaware
--Florida
--Georgia
--Guam
--Idaho
--Illinois
--Indiana
--Iowa
--Kansas
--Kentucky
--Louisiana
--Maryland
--Michigan
--Minnesota
--Mississippi
--Missouri
--Montana
--Nebraska
--New Mexico
--Nevada
--North Carolina
--North Dakota
--Ohio
--Oklahoma
--Puerto Rico
--Rhode Island
--South Carolina
--South Dakota
--Tennessee
--Texas
--Utah
--Virginia
--West Virginia
--Wisconsin
--Wyoming
--Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts meet the criteria for the list but are not currently on it

Still, inter-state travel is highly discouraged.

The travel quarantine first announced on June 24 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo applies to everyone entering the Tri-State region, including New Yorkers returning home from elsewhere.

