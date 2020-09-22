Coronavirus News: 6 NYC neighborhoods see uptick in COVID cases, city to ramp up testing

As part of its "Get Tested Tuesday" initiative, the city is now focusing its hyperlocal response on Borough Park, Kew Gardens, Midwood, Far Rockaway, Flatbush, and Williamsburg.
"We have some other areas where we need to really focus more, and we're going to see expanded community outreach efforts in some neighborhoods where we are seeing some upticks," de Blasio said. "We need to apply a lot of energy and focus to these areas. You're going to see a lot of activity in the community to remind people of the basics, how important it is what we call the core four things that you can do. That makes such a difference, wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands, and stay home if you're sick."
The neighborhoods will have increased robocalls and WhatsApp messages, communications with houses of worship, distribution of hand sanitizer and more testing. Sound trucks will broadcast messages in the neighborhoods, as well.
"We're launching a targeted approach that applies more pressure where there is growth in COVID-19 rates," Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said, "We're doing this to communicate the urgency we feel, and that we need everyone to feel about following guidance to prevent the spread of COVID, and to protect one another."
