Reopening NYC: Governors Island to stay open year round, mayor announces

To support the new the schedule, NYC Ferry service to the island will be expanded.
That will coincide with the inauguration of NYC Ferry's new Coney Island route.
Governors Island is currently open from May 1st through October 31st.
It reopened in May after the coronavirus pandemic cut short its season last year.
