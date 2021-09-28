coronavirus new york city

Reopening NYC: Governors Island to stay open year round, mayor announces

Reopening New York City
By Eyewitness News
Raw Video: Governors Island to open year round

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governors Island will be open all year long, daily from 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., starting November 1.

To support the new the schedule, NYC Ferry service to the island will be expanded.

That will coincide with the inauguration of NYC Ferry's new Coney Island route.



Governors Island is currently open from May 1st through October 31st.

It reopened in May after the coronavirus pandemic cut short its season last year.

ALSO READ | Governors Island sheep to eat invasive plants during summer
Five sheep from Albany will spend the summer on the Governors Island and keep it in top shape.


ALSO READ | Legoland New York features over 50 rides and attractions for kids

Eyewitness News got a hardhat tour of the theme park designed for kids 2 to 12 years old.



