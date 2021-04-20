Governors Island sheep to eat invasive plants during summer

Five sheep from Albany will spend the summer on the island and keep it in top shape.
These wooly workers named Flour, Sam, Chad, Philip and Aries hail from Friends of Tivoli Lake Preserve and Farm.
RELATED | Canada goose protecting its brood causing problems at New Jersey diner
Over the next five months, the flock will munch on any invasive plant species that sprout up in the Hammock Grove.
Sheep's love for plants, such as grasses, phragmites and flowering plants like mugwort and sunflowers, make them a natural fit for the job.
Sheep have been used this way in other city-owned and federal properties.
ALSO READ | Dog rescued after getting paw stuck in escalator
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip