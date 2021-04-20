Pets & Animals

Governors Island sheep to eat invasive plants during summer

By Eyewitness News
Governors Island sheep to eat invasive plants during summer

GOVERNORS ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- Governors Island is getting some unconventional help in the landscaping department.

Five sheep from Albany will spend the summer on the island and keep it in top shape.

These wooly workers named Flour, Sam, Chad, Philip and Aries hail from Friends of Tivoli Lake Preserve and Farm.

Over the next five months, the flock will munch on any invasive plant species that sprout up in the Hammock Grove.

Sheep's love for plants, such as grasses, phragmites and flowering plants like mugwort and sunflowers, make them a natural fit for the job.


Sheep have been used this way in other city-owned and federal properties.

