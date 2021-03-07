Coronavirus Update New York City: NYRR welcomes back in-person races for 1st time since start of pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10392063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Runners took their mark in the first of a six one-mile races in New York City.It's a return to in-person races hosted by the New York Road Runners.A maximum field size of 650 runners will race against the clock at Fort Tryon Park in Washington Heights, with the goal of posting a new personal best.There's also a heat for runners between the ages of 8 and 18.Safety guidelines will include the wearing masks, temperature checks, and hand sanitizer stations.The Rising New York Road Runners heat for youth will feature a limited number of participants ages 8 to 18.Registration for the adult race was on a first-come, first-served basis.The NYRR One Mile Series is a series of one-mile races that will take place between March and August, with one race in each of the five boroughs, as well as one race in Jersey City.