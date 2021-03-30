Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Encouraging vaccine results, but CDC concerned about '4th wave'

That's according to federal health researchers.
Despite that, 23 states and Washington, DC are reporting an increase in COVID infections, and 13 states are reporting an increase in deaths.
The CDC director is now warning of a fourth COVID surge.
"I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much to look forward to, but right now I'm scared," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Dog show will have no spectators
America's top dogs won't have their pack of fans on hand at this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
The club announced that spectators and vendors won't be allowed this year because of coronavirus limitations. No tickets will be sold.
It's the latest in a series of pandemic shakeups to the nation's most prestigious canine competition. It's been moved from its longtime February date to June 12-13, and from New York City's Hudson River piers and Madison Square Garden to an outdoor setting at a riverfront estate in suburban Tarrytown, about 25 miles (40 km) north of Manhattan.
NYC walk-up appointments
New Yorkers who are 75 and older plus one eligible New Yorker (such as a home health aide who accompanies them) no longer need an appointment to get vaccinated at three NYC vaccine sites.
NYC Test & Trace Corps announced that in an effort to reach more vulnerable older New Yorkers with the COVID-19 vaccine, those over 75 and their aide can get vaccinated together without appointments at the 24/7 mass vaccination sites operated by the NYC Test & Trace Corps at Brooklyn Army Terminal, Bathgate and Citi Field.
In order to qualify for the walk-up service, New Yorkers age 75 and older must show proof of age upon arrival at the vaccination site. Their accompanying escort may be any age, but must also be eligible to receive the vaccine due to age, medical condition, employment, or other reasons.
Paterson to begin homebound vaccinations
There is a plan to get more shots in arms in New Jersey, as Paterson focuses on residents who can't leave their homes. Paterson's mayor will announce the initiative Tuesday.
The city plans to use the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 55
Canada is suspending the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 55 following concerns it may be linked to rare blood clots.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended a pause on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations for people under 55 for safety reasons and the Canadian provinces, which administer health in the country, announced the suspensions Monday.
Birx, Fauci, other 'pandemic doctors' share what the COVID-19 war was like in Trump's White House
No longer working under the Trump administration, six leading US health officials now reveal to CNN the real challenges they faced during the nation's fight against COVID-19 over the past year: death threats, mixed messages and in some cases, being kept from sharing information with national audiences.
The nation's doctors -- Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Brett Giroir, Dr. Stephen Hahn, Dr. Robert Kadlec and Dr. Robert Redfield -- were fighting a pandemic that would claim more than 500,000 American lives, all while navigating a White House fraught with strained relationships and very little mask-wearing.
NY expands vaccine eligibility to 30+ years of age
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in New York. Beginning Tuesday, March 30 at 8 a.m., all New Yorkers 30 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Beginning April 6, universal eligibility goes into effect and all New Yorkers 16 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Biden to announce 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in three weeks
President Joe Biden will announce Monday afternoon that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks, an administration official told CNN.
He will also announce they are at least doubling the number of pharmacies where people can get vaccinated.
Connecticut launches FEMA's 1st-in-the-nation mobile vaccine unit
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Monday announced the deployment of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's first-in-the-nation COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit.
The state was selected by FEMA to be the first in the country to receive one of these units, which consists of two mobile trailers. It will be on loan to the state for the next 60 days, and it will be deployed to targeted communities based on the social vulnerability index.
New FEMA vaccination site in Newark
A new FEMA community vaccination center at NJIT 's Naimoli Family and Recreation Center in Newark will officially open its doors on Wednesday. The site will focus on vaccinating residents of vulnerable and medically underserved communities with up to 42,000 doses per week.
Outdoor gathering limit to increase in NJ
New Jersey is increasing the general outdoor gathering limit to 200 people effective Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.
NEW: I’m raising the limit on general outdoor gatherings.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 29, 2021
Effective Friday, April 2nd at 6:00 AM:
☑️General outdoor gathering limit increases to 200 people
☑️General indoor gathering limit will remain at 25 people pic.twitter.com/3vfiSU1hHt
Also effective Friday, April 2nd in the state:
- Lowering threshold for venues to be considered a "large venue" from 5,000 to 2,500
- Capacity for indoor seating at large venues increases to 20%
- Capacity for outdoor seating at large venues increases to 30%
