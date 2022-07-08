Man followed home, shot multiple times in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CRESSKILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was shot multiple times in New Jersey Thursday night in what is believed to be a targeted crime.

It happened around 8 p.m. at a home on Center Street in Cresskill.

Police believe the victim was followed home by a suspect or suspects who knew him or his habits.

Responding officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.

He is currently listed in stable condition.

An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Cresskill Police Department under the direction of Deputy Chief James Domville.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

MORE NEWS | 'Statistically significant' cancer levels found in Suffolk County School District: study
EMBED More News Videos

The number of people of all ages living within the Northport-East Northport School District with cancer is "statistically significant," a study found. Kristin Thorne has the story.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cresskillbergen countyshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot during campaign speech
Pregnant woman attacked by man with wrench in the Bronx
NJ's new brewery rules leaving some frustrated
'Statistically significant' cancer levels found in NY school district
Adams to visit NYC's expanded 'Summer Rising' program after criticism
Emotional vigil held for delivery worker killed in NYC hit and run
3rd family member dies from injuries in NJ crash
Show More
AccuWeather: Spotty PM storms
Facing pressure, Biden to sign executive order on abortion access
Raiders announce 1st Black woman team president in NFL history
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
Police pursuit ends in multiple-car crash, mother and baby injured
More TOP STORIES News