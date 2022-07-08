Man followed home, shot multiple times in New Jersey

It happened around 8 p.m. at a home on Center Street in Cresskill.
Police believe the victim was followed home by a suspect or suspects who knew him or his habits.
Responding officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.
He is currently listed in stable condition.
An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Cresskill Police Department under the direction of Deputy Chief James Domville.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
