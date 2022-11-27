City Council set to pass bill outlawing criminal background checks on prospective housing tenants

A majority of city council members have agreed to back the Fair Chance for Housing Act which bans the screenings even for those convicted of crimes.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City landlords may soon be prohibited from performing criminal background checks on prospective tenants.

A majority of City Council members have agreed to back the Fair Chance for Housing Act which bans the screenings, even for those convicted of murder or other serious crimes.

Mayor Eric Adams has said he will sign the legislation if it passes.

His office says no one should be denied housing because they engaged with the criminal justice system.

Some landlord advocates criticized the bill, saying it could make buildings dangerous.

