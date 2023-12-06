Critics Choice Awards TV nominations revealed, 'Abbott Elementary,' 'The Bear' among most nominated

ABC's "Abbott Elementary" was nominated for four Critics Choice Awards.

ABC's "Abbott Elementary" was nominated for four Critics Choice Awards.

ABC's "Abbott Elementary" was nominated for four Critics Choice Awards.

ABC's "Abbott Elementary" was nominated for four Critics Choice Awards.

LOS ANGELES -- It's been a memorable year for TV!

The Critics Choice Association just announced the nominees for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in the television category, where many of our favorite shows were leading contenders with multiple nominations.

The ever popular mockumentary sitcom, ABC's "Abbott Elementary," was nominated four times with categories including Best Comedy, Quinta Brunson for Best Actress in a Comedy, and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

Hulu's "The Bear" was nominated for four Critics Choice Awards. Critics Choice Awards

Hulu's "The Bear," took the world by storm as a fast-paced comedy-drama in 2022, and returned this summer to the chaotic Chicago kitchen with a second season. This year, it was nominated for Best Comedy, as well as a myriad of acting nominations, including Jeremy Allen White for Best Actor in a Comedy, Ayo Edebiri for Best Actress in a Comedy and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

National Geographic's "A Small Light" was nominated for four Critics Choice Awards. Critics Choice Awards

National Geographic's "A Small Light" mini series, which told the story of Miep Gies, the Dutch woman who sheltered the Frank family during World War II, was nominated for Best Limited Series, along with three acting nominations. Bel Powlet was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Liev Schreiber for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series and Billie Boullet for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

FX on Hulu's "Reservation Dogs" was nominated for four Critics Choice Awards. Critics Choice Awards

"Reservation Dogs," having just ended its three season run on FX, was nominated four times. These include Best Comedy, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Best Actor in a Comedy, Devery Jacobs for Best Actress in a Comedy and Paulina Alexis for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

Marvel's "Loki" was nominated for four Critics Choice Awards. Critics Choice Awards

The God of Mischief also found his way to the nominations. Marvel's "Loki" was nominated for Best Drama and Tom Hiddleston for Best Actor in a Drama. Ke Huy Quan and Sophia Di Martino were also nominated as Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama.

Hit series "Only Murders in the Building," which brings new guest stars in each season, obtained a Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy nomination with Meryl Streep. Steve Martin was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy.

FX also brought in eight other nominations with "What We Do in the Shadows" with three, "Fargo" with two, "Justified: City Primeval" with two and "A Murder at the End of the World" with one, for a total of 16 nominations for the network.

In the Best Foreign Language Series category, Hulu found itself with three nominations with "The Good Mothers," "The Interpreter of Silence" and "Moving." In the Best Movie Made for TV category, "No One Will Save You" and "Quiz Lady" were nominated, with the former obtaining another nomination with Kaitlyn Dever for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV.

In the Best Animated Series category, family favorites, "Bluey" and "Bob's Burgers" were nominated.

Soon-to-be three-time Oscar host, Jimmy Kimmel, also brought in a Best Talk Show nomination with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and fellow ABC show, "Will Trent," starring Ramón Rodríguez, was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama.

Nominations for the film category will be announced December 13. Winners will be revealed during a live broadcast January 14.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, ABC, FX, National Geographic, Marvel and this ABC station.

