Connecticut House passes CROWN Act to stop workplace discrimination based on hair

By Eyewitness News
CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Connecticut is moving forward in enacting the CROWN Act, which prevents discrimination based on hairstyles.

Governor Ned Lamont applauded the move Thursday that would prohibit workplace discrimination based on hairstyles commonly associated with people of color, such as afros, braids and cornrows.

"Discrimination of any kind is unacceptable, but we all know there are invisible moments and instances of discrimination that take place each and every day," Lamont said. "When a Black man or woman shows up for a job interview or to work, they should never be judged based on their hairstyle."

A pioneer in the field of cancer research, Dr. Jewel Plummer Cobb advanced the treatment of skin cancer and paved the way for other women and minorities in a field traditionally dominated by white men.



CROWN stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair."

The Connecticut House approved the legislation, so now it heads to the Senate.

A recent study found Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from work because of their hairstyles.

New York and New Jersey have already passed the Crown Act.

In a majority of states, Black men and women can still be fired and children can still be sent home from school because of the way they wear their hair.



