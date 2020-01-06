Cuomo helps passenger from crashed vehicle on BQE

(New York Governor's Office)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo helped a man out of the wreckage of a partially overturned truck on the Brooklyn-Queens expressway on Monday.

Governor Cuomo was returning from a speaking engagement at The Association for a Better New York when he and his team came upon the crash.

NYPD hadn't arrived on the scene yet, so Cuomo and the state police troopers he travels with got out of the car and cut the passenger out of his seat belt.

No one needed to be transported to hospital.

Staffers captured video of the rescue.



It's not the first time Cuomo has happened to have been in the right place at the right time.

The governor has helped two other motorists over the past four years, including one in Long Island in 2016 and another on New York Parkway near Hawthorne in 2017.
