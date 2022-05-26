Tori Did That: Curls come to life at Philly's newest 'curly-hair-only' salon

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Curls come to life at Tori Did That, Philly's curly-hair-only salon

PHILADELPHIA -- Tori McCutcheon first started focusing on curly hair three years ago, when she couldn't find someone in Philadelphia that could cut curly hair.

"I felt that there was definitely a lack of hair stylists that offered services for people like me", said McMutcheon.


Being a hairstylist herself, she knew that caring for curly hair was something that was never taught in hair school. S

he says, "They don't look at curly hair as education in hair school, it's still considered a niche, it's not expected for you to know".

She decided to teach herself by watching YouTube videos and practicing on friends.


She eventually opened her salon, Tori Did That, in June.

She says women have always been taught that straight hair is more polished and professional but she wants to help more women embrace their locks in an environment where they feel comfortable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviblack owned businesslocalishsecretly awesome
TOP STORIES
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
Investigation into NJ school cancer link finds no radiological hazards
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
3 homicides in 3 hours in Brooklyn, police search for gunmen
Show More
Car fatally hits 1-year-old girl, injures mother on Staten Island
AccuWeather: Clouds return, PM shower possible
Sandy Hook Promise urges vigilance of warning signs
Adams meets with NYC business leaders in wake of subway shooting
Several companies pull products linked to Jif peanut butter recall
More TOP STORIES News