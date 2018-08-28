Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach

Some refer to Myrtle Beach as "Dirty Myrtle," but make sure you don't have a dirty mouth when you're there. (Shutterstock file)

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina --
Some refer to Myrtle Beach as "Dirty Myrtle," but you better make sure you don't have a dirty mouth when you're there.

According to WPDE, those who use profanity could pay a hefty fine or serve jail time.

That's because profane language falls under the city's disorderly conduct offense.

City officials say it isn't about raking in the dough but enforcing the no -- as in, people shouldn't be getting out of hand.

When it comes to the fine, ultimately, courts have the final say, but your potty mouth could cost you up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail.

Bryan Murphy, on behalf of Myrtle Beach Police Department, issued the following statement on the offense:

A person would violate Ordinance 14-61 (b) 1 if he/she uses a language likely to provoke a violent reaction from another person. The ordinance lists several examples of the types of words which are unlawful. The penalty for conviction could include a fine and/or jail time. We encourage everyone to avoid violating this ordinance by speaking to others with the same respect and kindness he or she deserves.

