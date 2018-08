Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach

Some refer to Myrtle Beach as "Dirty Myrtle," but you better make sure you don't have a dirty mouth when you're there.According to WPDE, those who use profanity could pay a hefty fine or serve jail time.That's because profane language falls under the city's disorderly conduct offense.City officials say it isn't about raking in the dough but enforcing the no -- as in, people shouldn't be getting out of hand.When it comes to the fine, ultimately, courts have the final say, but your potty mouth could cost you up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail.Bryan Murphy, on behalf of Myrtle Beach Police Department, issued the following statement on the offense:----------