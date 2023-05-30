Group of women injured by suspects with hammer, knife in Cypress Hill

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four women were hospitalized after a gruesome fight with two other people in Cypress Hills.

The women were attacked on Essex Street Monday night by a man and a woman.

Officials say the two suspects were armed with a knife and hammer.

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed in the back, a 29-year-old woman was slashed in the hand, and a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder blade.

The fourth victim, a 22-year-old woman was hit in the head with a hammer, authorities said.

All of the women are at Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

Officials say the suspects, who are 19 and 22 years old, are in police custody with charges pending.

Detectives are still working to determine what was behind the fight that started this attack.

