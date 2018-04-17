Father charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the father of a 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon charged in connection with the child's death.

By
MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) --
The father of a 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon has been charged in connection with the child's death.

34-year-old Lloyd Scott is facing charges of second-degree murder.

The little boy's death was classified as a homicide, as investigators questioned the father. The toddler apparently had bruises on his body and a swollen lip.

"I'm just really upset because I saw the kid with his father, and I said, 'Oh you're really cute,'" a neighbor said. "And you know, I'm just really upset."

Authorities say the boy's mother came home from work around 8 p.m. Monday to the Esplanade Gardens apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue and found him unconscious.

The family had recently moved into the building, renting a unit on the sixth floor.

Police say the boy's father was the last person to see him before he was found unresponsive.

"The kid was very rambunctious," a neighbor said. "He came up on the elevator and she had to keep him from jumping around, but he was a cute little kid."

The child's father apparently dropped the mother and son off at the hospital and fled. Police located him overnight and had been questioning him ever since.

"The death of a child, a toddler, is one of the hardest calls for a police officer to respond to and to investigate," said Mount Vernon Police Commissioner Shawn Harris

Sources tell Eyewitness News the boy showed signs of physical abuse. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathchild killedtoddlerMount VernonWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News