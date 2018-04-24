Dad drops baby off balcony into firefighter's arms in Minnesota

Father drops baby into firefighter's arms. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minnesota --
Dramatic cell phone video captured the moment a father dropped his baby off a second-story balcony into the arms of a Minnesota firefighter during a fire.

The 3-month-old baby's father said the family was sleeping in their apartment in North St. Paul Sunday afternoon when the infant's crying woke him up.

He said there was too much smoke in the hallway, so he turned to the balcony.

"He came out, baby in arms," North St. Paul Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Kalis said. "I got underneath and said, 'Let her go, we're ready.' He dropped her. I caught her and passed her off to another fire fighter to check her out."

Both dad and baby were checked out and are OK.

