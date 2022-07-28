Mother, 3 children found dead in apparent triple-murder suicide in CT

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police have identified a mother and three children, victims of an apparent triple-murder suicide, who were found dead at a home in Danbury, Connecticut.

The bodies of Sonia Loja, 36, Junior Panjon, 12, Joselyn Panjon, 10, and Jonael Panjon, 5, were found by police doing a wellness check Tuesday night at 10 Whaley Street.

"The children all appear to have died by strangulation, and the mother's suspected cause of death is asphyxia by hanging," Danbury Police said in a statement.

Preliminary findings, released pending an official autopsy, indicate Ms. Loja strangled her three children before killing herself, police said.

According to investigators, the mother and children lived with two other adults who were not at the home when police arrived.

Officers went inside the single-family residence Tuesday night and discovered the bodies of the three children.

They found the children's mother in a shed in the backyard.

An active investigation continues.

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito responded to the scene and released the following statement:

"A truly horrible event occurred in our city yesterday and we mourn the tragic loss of life. In the coming days, mental health and counseling services will be provided through collaboration with the Danbury Public Schools and the City of Danbury. Our community grieves for the innocent lives taken from us. We will get through this together".

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit 988lifeline.org/ for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

