Marine in subway chokehold expected to surrender to face charges: sources

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Daniel Penny is expected to turn himself in for criminal charges following the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Daniel Penny is expected to turn himself in as soon as Friday to face criminal charges in connection with the chokehold death of Jordan Neely aboard an F train, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The exact charges will not be revealed until Penny appears in court.

Neely, a homeless man, died after another subway passenger held him in a chokehold for several minutes on May 1, according to witnesses and police. The 30-year-old's death has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner's office.

Some witnesses reportedly told police that Neely was yelling and harassing passengers on the train before being subdued by the other passenger.

According to police sources, Neely had a documented mental health history. Neely had been previously arrested for several incidents on the subway, though it's unclear how many, if any, led to convictions.

Police sources told ABC News that Penny was not specifically being threatened by Neely when he intervened and that Neely had not become violent and had not been threatening anyone in particular.

Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, was questioned by detectives and released, according to police. He reportedly told police he was not trying to kill Neely.

In a statement this week, attorneys for Penny offered "condolences to those close to Mr. Neely" and claimed, "Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel," and that the Marine veteran and others "acted to protect themselves."

Protesters have called for justice following the deadly incident. Over the weekend, protesters filled subway stations, some jumping on the tracks, while pressing for more action. Several protesters have been arrested in recent days during demonstrations.

ABC News contributed to this report.

