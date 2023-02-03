  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man, woman found dead in East Flatbush with gunshot wounds to head

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, February 3, 2023 11:00PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.

Officers responded to the scene at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush just before 2 p.m.

They found two victims with gunshot wounds to the head.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Both victims, of unknown age, were pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown if a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW