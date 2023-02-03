Man, woman found dead in East Flatbush with gunshot wounds to head

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.
Officers responded to the scene at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush just before 2 p.m.
They found two victims with gunshot wounds to the head.
Both victims, of unknown age, were pronounced dead at the scene.
It's unknown if a weapon was recovered at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
