Man, woman found dead in East Flatbush with gunshot wounds to head

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.

Officers responded to the scene at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush just before 2 p.m.

They found two victims with gunshot wounds to the head.

Both victims, of unknown age, were pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown if a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

