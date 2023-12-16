Police seeking individual after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Flatiron District

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 18-year-old died after being stabbed multiple times Friday night on the street in the Flatiron District, police say.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, suffered stab wounds to his chest, shoulder and arm. He was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Police are now searching for an individual in a red hoodie who fled the scene.

The stabbing occurred at East 26 Street and Park Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., police say.

No motive has been identified, and it is unclear whether or not the victim knew his attackers.

Police took one person into custody, but he was released hours later.

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing remain under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

