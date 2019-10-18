Death investigation underway after body found in New Jersey

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in New Jersey.
The Monmouth County Prosecutors Office responded to the scene along Hurley Pond Road just after 4 a.m. Friday.
The incident was initially investigated as a fatal hit-and-run, but the investigation has led police in a different direction.
Authorities say there is not a larger danger to the community and they believe the death is an isolated incident.
Few other details were released.
