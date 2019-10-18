Death investigation underway after body found in New Jersey

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in New Jersey.

The Monmouth County Prosecutors Office responded to the scene along Hurley Pond Road just after 4 a.m. Friday.

The incident was initially investigated as a fatal hit-and-run, but the investigation has led police in a different direction.

Authorities say there is not a larger danger to the community and they believe the death is an isolated incident.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countymysterysuspicious death
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run in Queens
3 dead in 3-car crash on I-80 in Parsippany
Traffic stop ends with NYPD shooting suspect after struggle
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan during concert
NJ school bus driver charged with driving while intoxicated
AccuWeather: Diminishing winds, still brisk on Friday
Show More
First Responder Friday: NJ State Trooper Cassandra Pugh
2 EMTs suffer medical episodes while responding to crash
City Council approves plan to close Rikers Island jail complex
ALCS Game 4: Astros defeat Yankees 8-3 to take 3-1 series lead
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
More TOP STORIES News