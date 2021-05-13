'Death to Palestine' spray painted on Brooklyn mosque

"Death to Palestine" was spray painted on the Tayba Islamic Center on Coney Island Avenue in the Homecrest section.
The vandalism was found around 6 a.m., as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," to mark the final day of Ramadan.
Police were hoping surveillance video exists that will help lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The crime comes amid increasing violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East, with the region on edge amid a relentless escalation of hostilities -- even as Egyptian negotiators held in-person talks with the two sides, intensifying efforts at mediation.
Previous fighting between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers, including a devastating 2014 war, was largely confined to the impoverished and blockaded Palestinian territory and Israeli communities on the frontier. But this round seems to be rippling farther and wider than at any time since the 2000 Palestinian intifada, or uprising.
While some rocket attacks have reached the Tel Aviv area, Arab and Jewish mobs have rampaged through the streets, savagely beating people and torching cars. Flights have been canceled or diverted away from the country's main airport.
Weary Palestinians, meanwhile, somberly marked the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Thursday as militants fired one barrage of rockets after another and Israel carried out waves of bone-rattling airstrikes. Since the rockets began Monday, Israel has toppled three high-rise buildings that it said housed Hamas facilities after warning civilians to evacuate.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
