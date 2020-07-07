Delta flight diverted to NYC after hail damages nose

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- A Delta Airlines says hail, not a bird, caused the damage that forced a flight to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport in New York City.

The Airbus A319 carrying 43 passengers from Palm Beach, Florida, landed safely at JFK Airport just before 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

Photos show that the plane's front cone, which houses radar equipment, sustained significant damage.

RELATED | Storms down trees, cause flash flooding in New Jersey

A spokesperson said during the inspection they found other signs of damage along the wings and tail of that aircraft. The plane will be removed from service for several days.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA is also investigating.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueenshaillaguardia airportabc7ny instagramflight emergencyweatherstormdeltajfk international airportemergency landingstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut add 3 states to quarantine list
Yet another gun violence death in NYC as shooting surge persists
2 hurt in NYC manhole explosion, cover hits elevated subway line
NYC to vote on reopening child care centers
Coronavirus Updates: NY deaths up a tick, CT pauses Phase 3
Long lines, confusion as NJ MVC reopens for licenses, registrations
U.S. looking into banning TikTok
Show More
Mid-Hudson region enters Phase 4 reopening
Video: Fireworks shoot out car window on Belt Parkway
Off-duty officer accused of shooting neighbor in Cornwall
Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19
Manhunt underway for attempted rape suspect in NYC
More TOP STORIES News