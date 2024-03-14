New York-bound Delta flight to JFK Airport diverted due to unruly passengers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Delta flight headed to JFK Airport in New York diverted to Atlanta Thursday afternoon to remove two unruly passengers.

Delta flight 420 from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport was headed to New York before being diverted to have those two customers removed.

Delta says an emergency was declared but only for the purposes of air traffic control priority handling.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end. We appreciate the civility and understanding of the remainder of our Dallas to New York customers and apologize for the delay in their travels," Delta said in a statement.

There were 92 passengers and five crew on board the Airbus A220-100 aircraft.

Delta said the flight will resume to JFK Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

