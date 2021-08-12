Diocese of Brooklyn mandates school masks for students, faculty, staff

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10945550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Office of the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn, which includes 69 elementary schools in Brooklyn and Queens, has announced the COVID-19 safety protocols that will be in place when school opens on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.In the absence of a mandate, the New York State Department of Health recommends school districts adopt universal indoor masking for all based on guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.Therefore, Catholic Academies and Parish Schools in Brooklyn and Queens will require all students, faculty, and staff members to wear masks beginning on the first day of school."As the numbers of coronavirus cases continue to spike in children and the overall numbers of hospitalizations in New York City are on the rise, this is the most responsible approach to take when we begin the new school year," Superintendent Dr. Thomas Chadzutko said. "I know the return to these safety measures is not the situation parents, teachers or students were hoping to be the case in the 2021-2022 school year, but we cannot ignore the trends."In addition, school officials will continue to encourage vaccinations, social distancing, hand washing and hand hygiene, while maintaining the rigorous daily cleaning and sanitizing of facilities as well as enhanced ventilation."Let us do our part from day one to prevent further increase of cases," Dr. Chadzutko said. "If we are successful, as this academic year moves along, we will revisit these guidelines and adjust them accordingly. As much as we want a return to normalcy in our classrooms, we want our students, faculty, and staff to be safe."Parents will be reminded to keep their child home from school if they are sick, and their child will be required to receive medical clearance from a healthcare provider that they can safely return to in-person instruction."Looking at the trajectory of past pandemics, it seems that a virus such as this one does linger for some time even with the vaccination," Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio said. "I have received my vaccination and continue to encourage others to do so as well. It is our hope that the COVID-19 vaccines will help bring an end to this terrible virus that has controlled our lives for much of the past year and a half."The Catholic Academies and Parish Schools will also continue to follow city and state guidelines regarding contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols.Catholic schools in Brooklyn and Queens, in adherence to strict guidelines, opened on time for the 2020-2021 school year and were able to offer five day a week instruction.Enrollment increased in nearly 40% of the schools last year in grades K-8.