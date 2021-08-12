coronavirus new york city

Mount Sinai Health System mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mount Sinai Health System announced Thursday that all employees will be required to get the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 13.

Leaders at the largest health system in New York City made the decision amid increases in cases caused by the rapid spread of the delta variant and as an added measure to protect faculty and staff who have worked tirelessly caring for patients during the pandemic.

"Over the past weeks and months, we have worked hard to encourage every member of our Mount Sinai family to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to protect you, your patients, your coworkers, your families, and your communities," President and CEO Dr. Kenneth Davis said in an internal message to staff. "We are grateful for those of you who got the vaccine. Given the increased incidence and the rapid spread of the delta variant, we will be making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all faculty and staff, with limited exceptions for religious and medical reasons, and excluding employees who work fully remotely and have a current Remote Work Agreement in place. This will apply to employees at all Mount Sinai locations, including hospital, ambulatory, academic, corporate, and other sites."

RELATED | 'Key to NYC': 30 NYC businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
EMBED More News Videos

More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.


Those who do not get the shot and do not receive a medical or religious exemption will be subject to disciplinary action, including the possibility of termination.

"Mount Sinai Health System has always firmly believed that we are different than other large New York metropolitan region employers," Davis wrote. "As a hospital, a school, and a health care provider, we have responsibilities not only to each other, but to the communities we serve. And the right thing to do for our communities -- and our Mount Sinai family -- is to make sure we are all vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines are simply the best protection we have against this virus, and our patients deserve the best."

The hospital will continue to implement the vaccine-or-testing protocol announced in June, and starting in September, faculty and staff who receive a medical or religious exemption from the vaccine mandate must continue to undergo this weekly testing.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19mount sinai hospitalhealthhospital
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: More countries added to CDC's high-risk travel list
COVID updates: FDA to authorize booster shot for vulnerable: ABC News
'Key to NYC': 30 NYC businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
COVID updates: Judge backs cruise line's vaccine proof requirement
TOP STORIES
3 firefighters hurt battling multi-alarm blaze in Queens
Teenage girl shot at mall in Connecticut
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat continues
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
Fred on track to drench Florida as a Tropical Storm
'Key to NYC': 30 NYC businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
Show More
Fake COVID vaccine card sales are ramping up online
COVID Updates: More countries added to CDC's high-risk travel list
Field of Dreams: Yankees set to play at iconic Iowa cornfield
Hochul vows different tone amid transition of power
Booster shots for immunocompromised: FDA authorization expected
More TOP STORIES News