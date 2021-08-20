coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update: Teachers cope with different vaccine mandates in Tri-State area

Coronavirus update
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tri-State teachers cope with different vax mandates

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are different rules when it comes to COVID vaccinations and mandates for teachers in different parts of the Tri-State.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is considering a vaccine mandate.

Connecticut is past consideration, they're doing it.

But so far, there is no such requirement in New York.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says one thing is clear, remote learning won't be an option. He cited a study that said students had the same risk of catching COVID at home as they did in class.

That was of course before the delta variant which has wreaked havoc in classrooms down south, where fewer people are vaccinated and masking is not always required.

Masking will be required in New York.

"We found that our kids were safest in school. We have the gold standard of health and safety measures. It worked unbelievably well. It is proven. It is documented," Mayor de Blasio said.

He also announced that public school athletes must be vaccinated to participate in high-risk sports this fall.

Meanwhile, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced all state employees working in hospitals and nursing home must get vaccinated.

Now he says the same goes for other state employees and teachers, with one difference, teachers can opt out of the vaccine if they agree to get tested weekly.

"If you are not confident yet, you can test out. Go use one of our testing facilities on a weekly bases and show you've been tested. That's a lousy solution. The best solution is for everybody to get vaccinated," Lamont said.

Governor Murphy is also considering a vaccine mandate for teachers in New Jersey.

The plan has not been finalized and it's unclear if teachers will be able to get a weekly COVID test in lieu of getting vaccinated.



Governor Murphy says residents can expect that announcement in the coming weeks.

Teachers' unions are already alerting their members about the planned change in policy.

ALSO READ | NYC vaccine mandate: What you need to visit restaurants, gyms, venues

EMBED More News Videos

Everyone who enters restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues, and other businesses will need to be vaccinated.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew jerseyconnecticutcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalteachers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations for people under 50, children up
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations at highest point in 6 months
Masks in schools and COVID booster shots top agenda in NY
NYC comptroller releases scathing report on city's response to COVID
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Henri: Hurricane watches issued for Long Island, CT
Getting ready for Henri on Long Island, coastal CT | LIVE
Newly named 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards steps down
More details revealed about woman found dead in container in NJ
Dad gives impassioned speech about masks at school board meeting
Man fatally shot while sitting in Mercedes Benz ID'd
AccuWeather: Warm, humid and watching Henri
Show More
Victim speaks out after fall on tracks as train pulled into station
Woman killed, man injured in Brooklyn shooting
Henrik Lundqvist announces retirement, ending 15-year NHL career
Arrest made 15 years after Miami player's fatal shooting
Do I need a booster if I got the J&J vaccine?
More TOP STORIES News