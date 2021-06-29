Vaccinated Ulster County resident tests positive for Delta variant of COVID

The resident has since recovered, but Ryan says the fact that they were vaccinated likely spared them from the worst impacts of the variant.
"I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and we must continue to take all precautions necessary, even if you are vaccinated, to stop any further spread of COVID-19," Ryan added.
Health officials are warning this could be the most dangerous time to be unvaccinated, as the Delta variant continues to spread.
The variant has represented about 10 percent of new cases in New York City over the last month, and 23 percent over the last week
