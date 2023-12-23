Police identify person of interest in stabbing death of 18-year-old college student

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police have identified a teenager wanted in connection to the brutal murder of an 18-year-old college student, who police believe was mistaken for a rival gang member.

Authorities released a photo of 18-year-old Thierno Bah, who is wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing of Denzel Bimpey.

The incident happened in the Flatiron section of Manhattan on Friday.

Bimpey and his friends had just got back to the city after a long bus ride from Syracuse and were grabbing their luggage when police say a fight broke out with another group.

Police say the suspects, who attend SUNY Onondaga, believed to be reputed Harlem gang members, asked Bimpey and his two friends from SUNY Morrisville what block they were from. To which Bimpey replied, "we're not in a gang."

Police say he was trying to de-escalate a situation that turned violent. Bimpey was stabbed three times. Police say he was mistaken for a rival gang member.

Bimpey, a big basketball fan and loving son, suffered an eight-inch puncture wound to the chest.

He tried to run away with his friends but collapsed near Park Avenue South and East 26th Street in Manhattan.

Bimpey was looking forward to coming home for Christmas break to play basketball, see his big family and have some of his mom's cooking, but he never made it there.

Police have gotten surveillance video from the bus depot in Syracuse.

No arrests have been made so far.

