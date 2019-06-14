LI school board pursuing disciplinary charges against principal accused of sexual assault

By Eyewitness News
RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island school board is pursuing disciplinary charges against a high school principal who is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Riverhead High School principal Charles Regan has already been reassigned with pay.

An 18-year-old student says Regan sent her sexually explicit photos and messages and kissed her in his school office.

She says Regan sent her the above photo.

Regan has not been criminally charged but police are looking into the allegations.

The school district says it intends to vigorously pursue disciplinary charges against Regan.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverheadsuffolk countysexual assaultprincipal
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged after surrendering to NYC police
Coyote attacks several people in park in New Jersey
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine requirements
Tanning salon owner accused of spying on customers
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Death sentence for dad convicted of killing 5 kids
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stepping down
Show More
Gunman accused of shooting David Ortiz wanted in New Jersey
De Blasio, Booker, Gillibrand among candidates qualifying for debate
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning in NJ
Man brutally beaten on NYC sidewalk dies months later
Could police have found Maleah's body days earlier?
More TOP STORIES News