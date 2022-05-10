Society

'DiscoOasis' theatrical and musical roller disco experience comes to NYC in June

By Eyewitness News
'Discoasis' comes to Wollman Rink

CENTRAL PARK, New York (WABC) -- The "disco oasis" is coming to Wollman Rink in Central Park next month.

The theatrical and musical roller disco experience will feature live performances, DJs, games, photo booths, and a dance floor.

Multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger, guitarist, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nile Rodgers will serve as "Groovemaster" and music curator.

After a sold out run in Los Angeles last year, the DiscOasis is bringing disco home to its birthplace, celebrating New York City's longtime roller skating scene, community, inclusivity, and positivity.

Central Park will be transformed into a fully immersive experience with theatrical live performances, dance floor, local DJs, cafe, games, installations, photo booths, a special Pride series and more.

Created and produced by Constellation Immersive in partnership with Live Nation and Los Angeles Media Fund, a portion of the proceeds will also benefit the We Are Family Foundation.

The disco oasis at Wollman Rink runs from June 16 to October 1.

