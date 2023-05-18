Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience closing this fall at Walt Disney World

Halcyon passengers enjoy a meal and performance by Gaya in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room.

Halcyon passengers enjoy a meal and performance by Gaya in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room.

Disney is closing its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Walt Disney World later this year, the company announced Thursday.

The vacation experience, which launched in March 2022 and provided guests with an immersive two-night adventure to a galaxy far, far away, will embark on its "final voyage" Sept. 28 to 30.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment," a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement.

The statement continued, "This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Disney is the parent company of ABC News and this station.