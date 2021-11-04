toy drive

Disney kicks off Ultimate Toy Drive with $500,000 donation to Toys for Tots

Join the Ultimate Toy Drive now through Dec. 14 by donating a toy online at shopDisney.com.
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney kicks off Ultimate Toy Drive with $500,000 to Toys for Tots

ORLANDO -- Christmas is upon us, but Santa isn't the only one putting presents under the tree: Disney kicked off its annual Ultimate Toy Drive campaign with a $500,000 donation to the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve's Toys for Tots Foundation.

For more than 70 years, The Walt Disney Company has supported Toys for Tots to bring comfort, happiness and inspiration to children and families in need during the holiday season.

"Good Morning America" visited Marines and other Toys for Tots volunteers in the Orlando, Florida, community who work around the clock to spread the holiday spirit. Disney celebrated their selfless work with a gift of their own: two tickets each to Walt Disney World.

Ever since he enlisted 15 years ago, Ssgt. Ash Jacques has volunteered for the Toys for Tots program.

"The children that we're serving don't wake up on Christmas morning and think Santa forgot about them," he said.

Toys for Tots has distributed more than 500 million toys to families in need since 1947.

The foundation has always been surrounded by magic: Just a year after launching, Walt Disney gave his support to the program.

"Disneyland in California was actually the only drop location for toys in the very early days," Jacques said.

He thanked Disney for the $500,000 donation and said it will help "a lot of less fortunate kids throughout the country."

"Without the support of organizations like yourself, we couldn't make this possible," Jacques said.

Join the Ultimate Toy Drive now through Dec. 14, 2021, by donating a toy online at shopDisney.com or a new, unwrapped in-person at Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

And use the hashtag #DisneyUltimateToyDrive this holiday season and inspire hope where it's needed the most.

Visit Disney.com/ToyDrive to learn more.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytoys for totstoy driveholidaydisneychristmasotrc
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOY DRIVE
First Responder Friday: FDNY Firefighter Kinga Mielnik, mother of 5
NJ restaurant reserves best seats in house for toys
First Responder Friday: Detective Tommy Cerbone
Teen has been collecting toys for kids in the hospital for 10 years
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News