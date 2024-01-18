Disneyland's Lunar New Year celebration to feature 'Turning Red' characters

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Meilin Lee and her mother, Ming Lee, from Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" will make their debut at Disney California Adventure Park starting next week.

They are appearing as part of Disneyland's Lunar New Year celebration to ring in the Year of the Dragon - with tributes to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures from Jan. 23 to Feb. 18. That includes Asian-inspired food and beverages and appearances by other characters such as Mulan and Mushu.

In the 2022 animated film, Mei is a 13-year-old who transforms into a giant red panda at times of great emotion or stress.

Visitors to California Adventure will find the mother and daughter characters at the pathway between Grizzly Peak and Paradise Gardens Park.

A full list of events and experiences during California Adventure's Lunar New Year can be found here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.