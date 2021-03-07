Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community

Police say the boy's body was covered in bruises, and now detectives are questioning his mother and stepfather.
His death is causing an uproar in the community. Local activists are speaking out on the need for school counseling and opening youth centers to provide support for children who may be in dangerous situations at home.
Police got a call for an assault inside an apartment at 260 West 131st St. on Saturday. When officers went inside, they found the 10-year-old on the living room floor - he was not alive. Police say he had extensive bruises, both old and new.
Local anti-violence leaders and the community are crushed at the young loss of life. There have been counselors at the apartment building to help neighbors cope, and they are pushing for more people to be aware of their neighbors and say something if they see a child in trouble.
"Evidently, whatever happened, somebody knew something before this impart, there was a series of things that led up to what happened yesterday, the loss of life with this kid," said Iesha Sekou of Street Corner Resources.
No arrests have currently been made, and the Medical Examiner has not determined the exact cause of death.
