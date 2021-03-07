10-year-old found dead, covered in bruises inside Harlem apartment

The family members were inside the apartment on 260 West 131 Street when police arrived just before 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.
The boy was covered in bruises and was unconscious and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.
A group called 'Street Corner Resources' will be holding a rally outside the W. 131st Street apartment on Sunday at 2 p.m. in response to the 10-year-old's death.
There will be grief counselors on the scene for kids who may be stressed inside their homes.
