10-year-old found dead, covered in bruises inside Harlem apartment

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are questioning two family members after a 10-year-old boy was found dead in his own living room in Harlem.

The family members were inside the apartment on 260 West 131 Street when police arrived just before 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.

The boy was covered in bruises and was unconscious and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

A group called 'Street Corner Resources' will be holding a rally outside the W. 131st Street apartment on Sunday at 2 p.m. in response to the 10-year-old's death.

There will be grief counselors on the scene for kids who may be stressed inside their homes.

MORE NEWS | Serial pickpocket thief caught on camera in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the man spotlighted in recently released video can be seen lifting a wallet from an unsuspecting victim.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattannychachild deathdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two more of Governor Cuomo's aides accuse him of sexual harassment
Nearly 150 busted at unlicensed club inside Queens warehouse
Trump set to return to NYC for first visit since leaving office
MTA, restaurants would get billions under Senate stimulus
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Ohio River search for boy, 6, to resume; mother charged with murder
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
Show More
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Here's how scammers are targeting ConEd customers
Child critically injured after being hit by FDNY truck
18-year-old buys very first lotto ticket, wins $25,000
Mayor de Blasio: NYC's goal is to vaccinate 5 million by June
More TOP STORIES News