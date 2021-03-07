10-year-old found dead, covered in bruises inside Harlem apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10390796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the man spotlighted in recently released video can be seen lifting a wallet from an unsuspecting victim.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are questioning two family members after a 10-year-old boy was found dead in his own living room in Harlem.The family members were inside the apartment on 260 West 131 Street when police arrived just before 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.The boy was covered in bruises and was unconscious and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.A group called 'Street Corner Resources' will be holding a rally outside the W. 131st Street apartment on Sunday at 2 p.m. in response to the 10-year-old's death.There will be grief counselors on the scene for kids who may be stressed inside their homes.----------