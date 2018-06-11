A Tennessee woman is now behind bars after video shows two young children traveling in pet kennels inside her car.According to Memphis police, Leimome Cheeks, 62, said there was no room inside her car, so she told the seven and eight-year-olds to get inside the kennels.There was no air conditioning in the back of the car, while temperatures in the area reached about 95 degrees.Cheeks was charged with child endangerment.----------