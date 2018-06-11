Woman arrested after two children traveled in pet kennels in car

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the details on the woman's arrest. (Memphis Police Department/Facebook)

Eyewitness News
MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WABC) --
A Tennessee woman is now behind bars after video shows two young children traveling in pet kennels inside her car.

According to Memphis police, Leimome Cheeks, 62, said there was no room inside her car, so she told the seven and eight-year-olds to get inside the kennels.

There was no air conditioning in the back of the car, while temperatures in the area reached about 95 degrees.

Cheeks was charged with child endangerment.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestchild abuse
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News