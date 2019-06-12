71-year-old Dix Hills man found murdered inside home

DIX HILLS, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was found murdered inside his home.Armindo Reis was found fatally shot inside his home on Penn Drive in Dix hills around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.When neighbors couldn't get in touch with Reis, they called his son who called 911.Reis was pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.----------