Arts & Entertainment

Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage

Comedian D.L. Hughley has announced he's tested positive for COVID-19, following his collapse onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Hughley says he was tested while being treated for exhaustion and dehydration after passing out at Zanies on Friday.

He says the COVID-19 diagnosis was surprising because he was otherwise asymptomatic.

He plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The rest of the 57-year-old's shows at the Zanies club were canceled.

In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is an actor, author and television and radio host.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttennesseecomediancoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State trooper hurt in dump truck crash on NJ Turnpike
Phase 2: NYC restaurants, barbershops, Macy's reopen
Museum of Natural History to remove Roosevelt statue
Wild video shows dozens setting off illegal fireworks in Crown Heights
NYPD officer involved in apparent chokehold incident suspended without pay
AccuWeather: Humid and warm with mix of sun and clouds
As workers return, calls for MTA to resume overnight subways
Show More
Noose found in Bubba Wallace's stall at NASCAR race
5 sought in attempted car thefts from Bronx dealership
NJ couple says NYC fertility clinic lost their embryo for 18 months
Driver dies after crashing into oncoming traffic in the Bronx
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
More TOP STORIES News