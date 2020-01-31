Dog that caused gridlock on New Jersey highway waiting for owners at animal shelter

The dog, now being called Parkway Dog, or PK for short, ran through a busy stretch of parkway this weekend, triggering delays near exit 144 in Irvington.
Police eventually rescued her and fortunately she was not hurt.
RELATED: Lost dog brings traffic to standstill on FDR Drive in New York City
The black and white pit bull remains at the East Orange Adoptable Dogs and Cats shelter where she is waiting for her owners.
The shelter says proof of ownership is required to take her home.
Anyone who thinks PK is their pooch is asked to call 862-930-7856.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube