10 arrested, 89 dogs seized in alleged interstate dogfighting ring

The interstate operation extended from Long Island, including Uniondale and Hempstead in Nassau County, to New York City, Connecticut and Massachusetts, with detectives infiltrating the ring to bring it down from the inside.
Sini said investigators have evidence of the defendants talking about abuse that included electrocution of dogs that lost and the immobilization of female dogs for breeding purposes.
Authorities displayed cash, kennels and treadmills that were used in the ring, and steroids were also seized.
The suspects all pleaded not guilty and denied the charges, and they were released on their own recognizance.
They were identified as:
--Paul Whelan, 57, of Shirley
--Edward Hodge, 74, of Uniondale
--Darrel Madison, 44, of Mastic
--Jeffrey Spencer, 65, of Wyandanch
--Charles Macwhinnie, 52, of Hampton Bays
--William Ashton, a/k/a "Mr. Bill," 80, of Mastic
--Joseph Owens, 49, of Amityville
--Jontae Barker, 32, of Bay Shore
--Jerome Chapman, 39, of Bay Shore
--Timothy Eury, 43, of Hempstead
The dogs were moved to shelters by the ASPCA and are receiving medical care.
Eight dogs were also seized in Connecticut.
Sini also announced that his office was empaneling of a special grand jury to investigate crimes against animals and to make legislative recommendations to combat animal cruelty.
Anyone who suspects dog fighting is taking place in their area can call 631-382-7722 in Suffolk County and 516-843-7722 in Nassau County.
A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for tips that lead to convictions.
