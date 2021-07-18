Police perform water rescue after man jumps into Hudson River to save dog

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- It took quick action by police to rescue a man and his dog from the Hudson River Saturday night.

According to police, a 28-year-old man jumped into the Hudson River at 43rd and 12th Street around 5 p.m. to rescue his dog that accidently fell in the water.

They say the man was unable to make it back to land after jumping in.

So, members of the NYPD Harbor and ESU went into the water and brought both the man and dog back safely.


The man was taken to Mount Sinai in stable condition.



