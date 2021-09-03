disney+ streaming service

Disney+ series 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' puts a modern spin on beloved medical drama

The series embraces everything fans loved about the original drama while bringing the heart of the Hawaiian culture to the screen.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' puts modern spin on beloved medical series

Inspired by the hit '90s medical series "Doogie Howser, M.D.," the new Disney+ show "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." introduces audiences to a new prodigy. Set in modern-day Hawaii, 16-year-old Lahela, played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, juggles her budding medical career and life as a teenager throughout the heartfelt, and at times hilarious, series.

"Having a female at the center of the show is sort of as modern as it gets," Lee told On The Red Carpet. "She has these Meredith-Grey-brilliant-doctor aspects to her and then she's also a teenager."

"It's sort of a bunch of shows all in one," said creator Kourtney Kang, whose credits also include producing and writing hit sicoms "Fresh Off the Boat" and "How I Met Your Mother."

"You have a medical procedural element, it's a family show, there's sort of YA romance. There's all these different ingredients," Kang continued.

One ingredient that was important to Kang and the cast was authentically representing a mixed-race family onscreen.

"Being able to portray a biracial girl is very exciting for me. And my experience growing up in a mixed-race household really lends itself well to the show," Lee said.

Kang even infuses her own experiences on the show, as she was born in Hawaii and raised in a Philadelphia suburb by her Irish mom and Korean dad.

"I never really saw shows with families like mine and I've always wanted to make a show that reflected my upbringing and what our family is like," Kang said.

RELATED | On The Red Carpet fall preview: What to watch this September

The show embraces everything fans loved about the original series while bringing the heart of the Hawaiian culture to the screen.

"They really did such a wonderful job of bringing, not only the environment, but also just the soul to the show of what Hawaii is about -- which is love and hospitality and warmth and family," actress Mapuana Makia, who plays Noelani, said.

The series also stars Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

"Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." premieres Wednesday, Sept. 8 on Disney+.

RELATED | 'Happier Than Ever': Directors give inside look at Billie Eilish's concert film on Disney+

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisionactordisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Inside Billie Eilish's Disney+ concert film 'Happier Than Ever'
Ed Asner reprised role in 'Dug Days' streaming soon on Disney+
Fall preview: What's new on TV this September
'Mandalorian' reveals the tricks that brought Luke Skywalker back
TOP STORIES
COVID News: Autoimmune COVID-19 booster clinical trial underway on LI
NYC mayor launching task force, storm response plan after Ida flooding
WATCH LIVE: Hochul joins Schumer, Gillibrand for briefing
Subway service struggling to return after NYC flooding
At least 25 NJ residents killed in Ida flooding, 6 people missing
Firefighters unable to get to fires in Manville due to flooding
AccuWeather: Fall feel for Friday
Show More
Fish with fangs caught in Massachusetts pond
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people
Man waiting for bus struck by out-of-control BMW in Manhattan
FAA bans Virgin Galactic launches while probing Branson trip
Fire tears through row of auto body shops in Jersey City
More TOP STORIES News