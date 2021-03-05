Health & Fitness

Man devastated by COVID gets 2nd chance at life with rare double lung transplant

CHICAGO -- At 43, Leo Castillo was loving life, an active and healthy father and husband with a sense of humor.

In the spring of 2020, COVID-19 ripped through his household. By May, Castillo wound up in the hospital and was put on a ventilator.

Though free of COVID, the virus essentially destroyed his lungs. The organs simply couldn't recover.

A rare and risky double lung transplant turned out to be his only hope for survival.

"Transplant should always be the option of last resort," said Dr. Ankit Bharat, a thoracic surgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Bharat was the first surgeon to perform a double lung transplant on a coronavirus patient in the U.S. Before, only a few other COVID-19 survivors, in China and Europe, have received lung transplants.

EMBED More News Videos

Northwestern Memorial Hospital has announced its first successful double lung transplant on a woman recovering from COVID-19.



Just six days after Castillo was listed for transplant, Northwestern found a donor.

After Bharat performed the harrowing surgery, Castillo survived but is still not out of the woods. He's in the middle of a long, brutal recovery.

"I want to say thank you. You are the best, you are the best," Castillo told Bharat.

Castillo is one of 12 COVID survivors who received a double lung transplant from Bharat. He's collaborated with hospitals throughout the country, in total contributing to 50 of these life-saving procedures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoillinoistransplantcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 hurt when van crashes into outdoor dining area, bus stop in Manhattan
COVID Vaccine Updates: 2 million now vaccinated daily in U.S.
Serial pickpocket thief caught on camera in NYC
LIVE | Cuomo likely to be stripped of emergency powers today
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
What you can expect inside movie theaters finally reopening today
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Show More
Massive fire damages businesses, injures firefighters
Elderly man killed in Manhattan hit and run
US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy
Fire kills 80-year-old woman in her NYC apartment
Police search for more victims after college student charged with rape
More TOP STORIES News