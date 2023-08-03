Four suspects wanted in connection to latest vandalism case at former Dowling College site

OAKDALE, New York (WABC) -- A social media college has led Suffolk County Police in search of four suspects wanted in the latest case of vandalism at a former college campus in the Oakdale area.

Police say four people broke into the former Dowling College campus building on the night of July 30 and damaged a window before entering the vacant campus.

They are wanted for criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

The building, located at 150 Idle Hour Blvd., has been targeted several times in the past month.

Authorities say this latest incident, like many others before it, appears to be linked to a social media challenge targeting historic buildings.

Anyone with information about these incidents, as well as information on the four people identified in the surveillance photo, is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

