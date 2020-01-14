Dozens of cars destroyed by fire at Long Island auction lot

By Eyewitness News
BELLPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Dozens of cars in an auction lot went up in flames on Long Island early Tuesday.

Video shows fire tearing through the lot on Montauk Highway in Bellport.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. and damaged or destroyed as many as 25 cars.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellportsuffolk countyfirecar fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UES fire injures 22 people, including firefighters, newborn
Man desecrates altar during mass
Man wanted in 3 random assaults in 45-minute span in NYC
What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?
NJ woman charged with murder in nail-clipper stabbing death
Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Show More
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
Tenant accused of fatally pushing landlord down stairs, family says
Teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend
Governor Cuomo visiting earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
More TOP STORIES News