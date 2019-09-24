Dozens of stores charged in vaping sting operation in Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- The war on vaping has led to charges against more than two dozen stores in Suffolk County that allegedly sold vaping products to people under 21.

Authorities revealed the sting operation at a news conference Tuesday.

They said that earlier this month, undercover agents who were underage bought vaping products at dozens of randomly-selected gas stations, smoke shops and convenience stores.

Operation Vape Out resulted in 32 violations issued to employees at 137 establishments.

Authorities say the violators could face fines and jail time if they are convicted.

