New bobblehead unveiled on MLK Day, depicting civil rights icon giving 'I Have a Dream' speech

A new bobblehead unveiled on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 depicts the civil rights icon giving his "I Have a Dream" speech.

CHICAGO -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first talking Martin Luther King Jr. bobblehead Monday.

The bobblehead, which is officially licensed through King's estate, features the civil rights leader standing at a podium, delivering his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech. It also includes an audio clip of the famous speech.

They can only be purchased online at store.bobbleheadhall.com.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King's March on Washington and "I Have a Dream Speech."

Monday is recognized as Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States.