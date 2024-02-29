New York City Mayor Adams bestows proclamation in honor of Clarence B. Jones

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For Black History Month, New York City bestowed a huge honor to a pioneering civil rights attorney who served as a speechwriter and friend to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams issued a proclamation, declared Feb. 27, Clarence B. Jones Day in the city.

Dr. Jones served as counsel, speechwriter and strategic advisor to King.

In addition to his contributions, the 93-year-old currently serves as the Chairman of Spill the Honey, a foundation that inspires action against racism and antisemitism through art and education.

On March 7, Dr. Jones will take part in a conversation with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Gayle King at The 92nd Street Y.

The discussion will focus on the historic bonds between Black and Jewish communities in the struggle for equality in America.

